TEDCO to host tech fair for underserved entrepreneurs 

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, will host a free tech fair Monday at 9 a.m. at The Hotel at the University of Maryland.

The organization created the fair to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners in any industry from Maryland’s underserved communities to technology companies, resources, training, and networking opportunities to grow their business. U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship Chair Ben Cardin (D-Md.) worked closely with TEDCO to create the fair and he will deliver a keynote address.

John Fleming, mid-Atlantic regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), will speak about the SBA and the resources provided to small businesses in the region. Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO, to host the Tech Fair.

TEDCO is committed to providing resources from major tech companies — Grow with Google, Meta, TikTok, Square, Microsoft, eBay, PayPal, Amazon Web Services, Amazon, and others to be announced—to small businesses looking to broaden their footprint and increase future sales. The fair will allow companies to learn about professional development training, online platforms for sales, advertising techniques, cloud services, and more. Women and diverse startup founders and business owners who traditionally have been underserved by the entrepreneurial ecosystem are encouraged to attend and share news of the free fair with their networks.

Maryland is home to more than 400,000 small women-and minority-owned businesses spread out across the state. TEDCO and Senator Cardin have worked together to ensure these talented but often underserved entrepreneurs can access essential resources provided by leading tech companies, giving them more opportunities to grow and thrive.