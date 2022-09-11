Ashley Addiction Treatment opens teen space The Clubhouse

As the U.S. faces a growing mental health crisis, providing youth and families with the resources and support they need is vital. All too often, when mental health issues go unaddressed, it leads to substance use problems, which can wreak havoc on families and disrupt children’s ability to function.
With the support of the Mental Health/Core Services Agency of Harford County, Ashley Addiction Treatment opened The Clubhouse by Ashley, a free after-school and summer care program for Harford County teens ages 12 to 17 (18 if still in high school) and families, particularly those who have been affected by or are at-risk for substance use disorders.
Ashley hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house July 21 at the facility at 1016 K Beards Hill Road, in Aberdeen.
In July 2021, Ashley announced the launch of virtual services for The Clubhouse. By December, renovations for the 3,500 square-foot space began thanks to a $450,000 donation from the Harford County Government. With its completion, all services and activities will be available at the new location. Virtual services will also remain open based on demand to guarantee continued access for participants without transportation.
The Clubhouse by Ashley was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at the facility in Aberdeen. Joining in the ribbon-cutting moment were, from left, Leonard Parrish, director of community and economic development with Harford County government; Patrick S. Vincenti, Harford County Council president; Amber Shrodes, director of community services, Harford County government; Councilman Rob Wagner, Harford County government; Dr. Greg Hobelmann, M.D., M.P.H., co-CEO and president of Ashley Addiction Treatment; Micki Thomas; Laura Dahl, LCPC, director of family services at Ashley Addiction Treatment and director of The Clubhouse by Ashley; Jennifer Aguglia, LCSW-C, vice president of outpatient services at Ashley Addiction Treatment; Vickie Horne, executive director of the Harford Chamber of Commerce; Del. Steven C. Johnson, D-Harford; Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler; Justin Macri, young adult peer recovery support specialist with Ashley Addiction Treatment; Sydney Shupe, young adult peer recovery support specialist with Ashley Addiction Treatment; Jennifer Deckman, adolescent yoga/meditation instructor with Ashley Addiction Treatment; and Nicole Ross, young adult peer recovery support specialist with Ashley Addiction Treatment. (Photo courtesy of Ashley Addiction Treatment)
