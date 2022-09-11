Ashley Addiction Treatment opens teen space The Clubhouse

As the U.S. faces a growing mental health crisis, providing youth and families with the resources and support they need is vital. All too often, when mental health issues go unaddressed, it leads to substance use problems, which can wreak havoc on families and disrupt children’s ability to function.

With the support of the Mental Health/Core Services Agency of Harford County, Ashley Addiction Treatment opened The Clubhouse by Ashley, a free after-school and summer care program for Harford County teens ages 12 to 17 (18 if still in high school) and families, particularly those who have been affected by or are at-risk for substance use disorders.

Ashley hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house July 21 at the facility at 1016 K Beards Hill Road, in Aberdeen.

In July 2021, Ashley announced the launch of virtual services for The Clubhouse. By December, renovations for the 3,500 square-foot space began thanks to a $450,000 donation from the Harford County Government. With its completion, all services and activities will be available at the new location. Virtual services will also remain open based on demand to guarantee continued access for participants without transportation.

