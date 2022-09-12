Alumnus gifts UMD $25M gift to fund engineering facility

University of Maryland alumnus Stanley R. Zupnik has made a $25 million commitment toward a new building that will help prepare new generations of engineers and foster collaboration between disciplines in the A. James Clark School of Engineering.

Named in his honor, Stanley R. Zupnik Hall will be the new home of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and will include mechanical engineering, the Quantum Technology Center and the Maryland Transportation Institute. It will feature collaboration space for institutional and business partners, including the Center for Advanced Transportation technology, as well as interdisciplinary research labs, instructional labs, a seminar classroom and office, conference and meeting spaces and space for student organizations.

A third-generation Washington businessman, Zupnik, who graduated from the university in 1959, is president and CEO of Majestic Builders, a construction and real estate development company. Following successful ventures into harness racing and air charter, he co-founded Zupnik-Curtis Enterprises, where he was a co-owner and served as president from 1982 to 1994. With Zupnik-Curtis Enterprises, he produced several films, including the critically acclaimed “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

Zupnik has been an active UMD alumnus and has been contributing to Maryland for almost 40 years. His philanthropic legacy includes the Stanley R. Zupnik Fellowship Fund for graduate students, the Stanley R. Zupnik Endowed Scholarship for undergraduate civil engineering students, and the naming of Stanley R. Zupnik Lecture Hall in the Jeong H. Kim Engineering Building and the Stanley R. Zupnik ’59 Forum in A. James Clark Hall.

The majority of the $25 million commitment will go toward long-term support for academic programs within the building once complete, and a portion will help fund the building’s construction. Major funding for Stanley R. Zupnik Hall is made possible by a partnership between the state of Maryland and the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation’s Building Together: An Investment for Maryland. The 157,000-square-foot facility will break ground in November.