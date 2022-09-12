Baker Donelson launches Charleston, SC office with 4 attorneys

Baker Donelson announced Monday that it launched a new office location in Charleston, South Carolina, with the addition of four attorneys culled from two firms.

Joining Baker Donelson as shareholders in the firm’s new Charleston location are corporate attorney J. Ashley Cooper and employment attorney Jennifer K. Dunlap, both previously with Parker Poe, and health law attorneys Alissa Fleming and Catherine F. Wrenn, both previously with Womble Bond Dickinson.

This is Baker Donelson’s second new office in the Carolinas in less than a year. In October 2021, the Firm added a team of health care attorneys in Raleigh/Research Triangle, launching its first North Carolina location. Baker Donelson has maintained a location in Columbia, South Carolina, since 2016.

In launching this new location, Baker Donelson has established temporary office space, but the firm plans a larger permanent office in the coming months to accommodate further additions in Charleston.

Cooper, who will serve as managing shareholder of the Charleston office, chaired the Energy Industry Team at his previous firm. He represents companies with energy interests before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, and state utility commissions. He counsels clients on a range of compliance, transactional, and litigation matters. He works on new and emerging energy technologies and emerging solutions. His previous experience includes serving as chief compliance officer and assistant general counsel for a Fortune 500 energy-based holding company and as legislative director and counsel to former U.S. Senator Ernest F. Hollings.

Dunlap is an employment attorney with more than 20 years of experience in handling employment and business disputes in federal and state courts for clients in the manufacturing, technology, health care, banking, and hospitality industries. She advises businesses on all issues related to employment, including drafting employment agreements, handbooks, and policies. Her litigation experience includes serving as lead counsel in lawsuits involving allegations of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation tied to race, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, whistleblowing and veteran status.