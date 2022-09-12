Dr. Stacy Suskauer | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2022

Dr. Stacy Suskauer, co-director of the Center for Brain Injury at Kennedy Krieger Institute, recently received two new appointments, including being named as Vice President of Pediatric Rehabilitation for the Institute.

In addition, Suskauer will now serve as the director of the Division of Pediatric Rehabilitation in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins Medicine. In this role, she will lead pediatric rehabilitation providers at four hospitals in Maryland and Florida – Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, as well as at Kennedy Krieger Institute. This is the largest group of pediatric physiatrists and allied professionals in the country.

