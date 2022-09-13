Bradley M. Strickland and Gemar T. Patterson | Kramon & Graham

Bradley M. Strickland has become a principal at Kramon & Graham and Gemar T. Patterson was named an associate with Kramon &Graham, a Maryland-based law firm providing litigation, real estate and transactional services.

An experienced litigator in Kramon & Graham’s Commercial Litigation group, Strickland represents clients throughout the country in high-value, complex matters involving commercial disputes, professional malpractice, catastrophic personal injury and toxic torts.

Strickland has secured significant judgments and settlements for his clients, both plaintiffs and defendants. His experience includes cases involving multinational manufacturers in products liability class actions and multidistrict litigation, including lawsuits seeking over $1 billion in damages.

He has also advised clients on product safety issues and product recalls. His engineering background gives him a unique perspective in complex litigation cases, particularly those involving toxic tort, mass tort, and products liability claims.

Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, Strickland is a District of Columbia Courts “Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll” honoree and a three-time recipient of JD Supra’s “Readers’ Choice Award.” He is admitted to practice in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Georgia.

Strickland received his Juris Doctor with honors from Emory University School of Law, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif. He received his Bachelor of Science with high honors in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Patterson will work with clients on commercial real estate transactions, including acquisition and development of raw land, complex financings, acquisition and leasing of office buildings, shopping centers and industrial sites, and dispositions and negotiation of commercial home builder agreements.

He has considerable title experience and is adept at resolving disputes concerning boundary lines, chains of title, easements, restrictive covenants, liens and survey discrepancies.

Before joining Kramon & Graham, Patterson served as managing attorney at Universal Title, where he worked for 10 years resolving title issues and assisting clients with risk diversification. He managed a team of real estate settlement officers conducting real estate settlements throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Patterson earned his Juris Doctor from American University Washington College of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from Salisbury University.