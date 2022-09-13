Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DAVID LEE WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions September 13, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — DNA

Appellant, David Lee Williams, was convicted on a conditional plea of guilty in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on one count of first-degree rape, for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. The court then suspended all but 45 years of that sentence, subject to five years of supervised probation upon his release. He raises one issue in this appeal – whether a search warrant authorizing the collection of DNA from his nose through a buccal swab was supported by probable cause.

