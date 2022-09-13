FEATURED MOVER | Tricia Brice, Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union announced the promotion of Tricia Brice to executive vice president. Brice will now serve as EVP and chief lending officer of Point Breeze Credit Union.

Brice currently leads the consumer and mortgage lending, business banking, collections and operations areas. In addition to her current responsibilities, she is also responsible for Retail. Brice will continue to lead and manage Point Breeze’s lending activity, providing direction to a team of commercial and consumer lenders.

Brice joined Point Breeze in 1987 and has served as vice president of lending since 1996. Through her time with Point Breeze and multiple promotions, Brice has been senior vice president/chief lending officer since 2014.

ABOUT TRICIA BRICE

Resides in:

Hereford, Baltimore County

Education:

Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University MD (back when it was still college!)

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Math teacher – I love math and my mom was a teacher

Favorite vacation:

Las Vegas

When I want to relax …:

I watch or attend sporting events – Orioles, Ravens or Capitals

Favorite movie:

“The Shop Around The Corner” – a holiday classic with James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan. This was the original “You’ve Got Mail.”

Favorite quotation:

“Happiness is a journey, not a destination.” — Alfred D. Souza. This perspective has helped me to see there is no way to happiness — happiness is the way! So treasure every moment you have and remember that time waits for no one.