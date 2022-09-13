Franchot latest top state official in line for an official portrait

Maryland’s 33rd comptroller may have only a few months left in his term, but his image will endure.

Peter Franchot, elected in 2006, made an early effort to collect and display photos and portraits of all of Maryland’s chief tax collectors. Those works are displayed in the Assembly room in the state Treasury Building. As early as next year, Franchot’s portrait will take its place alongside his predecessors.

“It’s just starting to get squared away as far as logistics,” said Susan O’Brien, a Franchot spokeswoman.

The comptroller is expected to meet with artist Carolyn Egeli next month. Franchot will attend a number of live sittings, and the artist will also work from some photos, according to O’Brien.

But first, the state’s spending board, of which Franchot is a member, will have to approve the expenditure. O’Brien said Franchot plans to vote for the request.

The portrait is expected to take three to six months to complete. O’Brien said the hope is that it will be finished by the time Franchot leaves office in January.

Carolyn Egeli was selected from a list of artists recommended by the Maryland State Archives. She previously painted portraits of long-time Maryland Treasurer Louis Goldstein as well as former Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Casper Taylor.

O’Brien said Egeli was selected personally by Franchot and his wife.

“They liked the portraits that had been done by her before,” said O’Brien, who described the comptroller and his wife as “big art aficionados.”

“He finds her to be tremendously talented and admires her portrait of the late Comptroller Louis Goldstein,” said O’Brien. “Comptroller Franchot is a longtime, dedicated advocate for the arts and greatly appreciates history and he is looking forward to working with her.”

Egeli, one of four members of her family on the archive’s list of recommended artists, has lived most of her life on a southern Maryland farm. She was trained by her late father, Bjorn Egeli, who was a portrait painter by profession.

Her brothers Cedric and Peter Egeli and niece Lisa Egeli were also on the list or potential artists.

Cedric Egeli most recently completed the official portrait of Gov. Larry Hogan. He also painted portraits of a number of other Maryland officials including Senate President Melvin “Mickey” Steinberg; Court of Appeals Chief Judge Robert C. Murphy; and two first ladies, Elinor Agnew and Patricia Hughes.

Peter Egeli painted more than a half-dozen portraits of Maryland officials including then House Speaker Ben Cardin, former Gov. Marvin Mandel (separately and with his wife Jeanne and then Senate President Steny Hoyer.

Lisa Egeli painted the 2002 portrait of former Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. that now hangs in the rear of the Senate chamber in the State House.

Portraits of high-ranking state officials are not uncommon.

The State House is frequently thought of by state officials as a living history museum that evolves and changes.

How the portraits are paid for has at times been a bit more complicated.

Portraits of the governor and his wife are not paid for with public funds. Instead, each governor establishes a private foundation that helps offset the costs of upkeep at the mansion. Donations to that fund also pay for the portraits of the governor and spouse.

The portraits of Hogan and his wife Yumi combined cost about $100,000.

Portraits of the comptroller, one of three statewide elected constitutional officers, are paid for with state funds. Franchot’s portrait is expected to cost about $35,000.

Similarly, portraits of Maryland’s treasurer are also paid for with state funds.

In June, the Board of Public Works approved $45,500 for the portrait of former Treasurer Nancy Kopp, which will be painted by Simmie Knox.

Officials at the Maryland State Archives said portraits of the state’s chief judges are paid for by the Judiciary and that portraits of other state officials and agency heads can be created at the discretion of the agency.

There seem to be few if any portraits of the third constitutional officer, the attorney general.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney General said the only portrait of a former officerholder she could identify was of former Attorney General J. Joseph Curran. She said it was unclear if that portrait was painted while he was lieutenant governor or just one painted by his wife, who was a painter. The spokeswoman said she was unaware of any other portraits of the state’s top lawyer.

Portraits of the speaker of the House and Senate president were once paid for through private donations. There was no formal mechanism or foundation. Instead, staff were sometimes left with the uncomfortable task of raising money for the paintings.

That changed in 2021 following the passing of House Speaker Michael Busch.

“During the last Legislative Session, in acknowledgement of the absence of a private foundation to fund portraits of the presiding officers, one-time lump sum funding was allocated to execute portraits of the late Speaker Busch, President Ferguson, Speaker Jones, and portraits of any other presiding officers ‘missing’ from the collection,” according to an email from State Archivist Elaine Rice Bachmann and Catherine Arthur, senior curator and director of artistic property for the archives.