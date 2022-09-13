JENNIFER S. HORNE, et al. v. LAW OFFICE OF J. CALVIN JENKINS, JR.

Civil litigation — Pro se litigants — Bias against pro se litigants

This is an appeal from a collection case. Appellant Jennifer S. Horne is the former client of attorney J. Calvin Jenkins, Jr. Appellant, Nancy Thompson, is Ms. Horne’s Mother. Ms. Horne hired Mr. Jenkins to represent her in a then-pending family law case. Ms. Thompson co-signed her daughter’s and Mr. Jenkins’ written fee agreement. The attorney-client relationship soured and Mr. Jenkins terminated his representation before the family law case ended.

Read the opinion