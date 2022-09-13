LHC Group, UMMS announce home health partnership

LHC Group and the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) Tuesday announced the signing of a definitive agreement to form a new joint venture partnership to provide enhanced in-home health care services throughout a large portion of the state of Maryland.

The partnership’s combined assets will include multiple locations serving 20 Maryland counties, the city of Baltimore and the greater metropolitan area.

It is anticipated the agreement will be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time LHC Group will purchase majority ownership and assume management responsibility. LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $4.8 million and that it will not materially affect its 2022 diluted earnings per share.

LHC Group is a national provider of in-home health care services and the joint venture partner of choice for more than 400 hospitals across the United States.