VINCENT P. MONA, et al. v. ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., et al

By: Unreported Opinions September 13, 2022

Contracts — Breach of fiduciary duty — Specificity of complaint

In this case we are asked to review the grant of a motion to dismiss filed on behalf of Appellees, Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. and its employee, Dennis C. Ourand. In such a case, we accept as true the facts as pleaded by the Appellants, Vincent Patrick “Cap” Mona, Three Palms, LLC, and Clinton Investment Group, LLC, and must evaluate if they state a cause of action.

Read the opinion

