For your information: Expanding Opportunities 2022 briefs

Most small, minority, women, and veteran entrepreneurs have limited resources when it comes to business development. Data mining helps you make informed decisions by uncovering patterns and correlations that apply specifically to your business. This can lead to identifying new opportunities, predicting trends, and targeting potential new customers. Maryland’s procurement processes are open and transparent, and so are our pipelines. Regardless of how you want to perform – it prime contractor, subcontractor, or both – there is a lot of valuable data out there if you know where to look. The Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs has prepared three videos with accompanying slide decks to walk you through our three pipelines: eMaryland Marketplace Advantage (eMMA), the Procurement Forecast, and Board of Public Works Documents. All three can be found on the home page of our website.

https://gomdsmallbiz.maryland.gov

Procurement Forecast

The State of Maryland has an online procurement forecast portal. Housed on the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority &Women Business Affairs’ website, it is a database of purchases $100,000 or greater that state agencies and departments anticipate making during the current fiscal year (July 1 – June 30). Users can build a customized search based on six different options: description, agency, procurement category, contract value, region, and projected advertisement date. After completing the search, be sure to export the results to a spreadsheet. With a simple click of the “Export to Excel” button, additional fields are revealed in the spreadsheet format. This includes the name and contact information of the procurement officer or buyer, making it a very powerful business development tool.

https://gomdsmallbiz.maryland.gov/Pages/Forecasting.aspx

Veteran Entrepreneurs Wanted

Maryland provides contracting opportunities on state-funded procurements to veteran-owned businesses through the Veteran-Owned Small Business Enterprise (VSBE) Program. Designated agencies and departments are directed to spend at least 1% of their procurements with veteran-owned prime contractors or subcontractors. Only the work of a certified VSBE firm can be counted toward an established VSBE contract goal. Firms seeking to participate in the VSBE Program must meet the size standards adopted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, and be at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more veterans. Oversight of the VSBE Program lies with the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs. Visit the VSBE Program page online for complete information on the certification process. https://gomdsmallbiz.maryland.gov/Pages/VSBE-Program

Purple Line

The Purple Line is a 16-mile light rail line that will extend from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County and is projected to open in 2026. It will provide a direct connection to the Metrorail Red, Green and Orange Lines at Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park, and New Carrollton and will connect to MARC, Amtrak, and local bus services. As a transit system separate from Metro, it will operate mainly in dedicated or exclusive lanes, allowing for fast, reliable transit operations. The Purple Line is owned by the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) and will offer great opportunities for small, minority, veteran, and women-owned firms that have the federal Disadvantaged-Business Enterprise (DBE) Program certification. The DBE goals for the Purple Line project are 26% for design services and 22% for construction services. DBE firms interested in this project are encouraged to complete the online DBE Registration Form.

www.purplelinemd.com

Financial Resources

The Maryland Department of Commerce hosts a powerful online resource for small business owners – the Maryland Financial Incentives for Businesses webpage. It aggregates funding programs across multiple categories such as investments, tax credits, contracting financing, and loans. You can also explore by category such as veteran/military, job creation, international, startup, or minority & women-owned business. The site identifies the name of the funding program, provides an overview, and a direct link to the program’s website.

https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund

Maryland Entrepreneur Hub

The Maryland Entrepreneur Hub is a powerful online tool for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking for resources of all kinds – more than 2,000 to be exact. They have been curated for all types of businesses, all stages of business, and all industries of business. The Maryland Entrepreneur Hub is a partnership between TEDCO, the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the University of Maryland. Visit today and create a profile of the resources and organizations that best fit your needs. The site will continue to evolve and expand, so plan to visit often.

https://marylandentrepreneurhub.com

Small Business Training Webinars

You are cordially invited to a free webinar series hosted by the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs. Two classes are offered every month on a broad range of topics that have been strategically curated to help small, minority, women, and veteran business owners improve core competencies and gain an insightful understanding of the State’s procurement process. Classes are taught by subject-matter experts in the public and private sectors with the goal of helping participants compete with confidence. Currently called the Technical Training Classroom (it will be renamed in 2023), all sessions are conducted on the Zoom webinar platform. Visit the Technical Training Classroom page to see the full class listing, to register for upcoming classes, and to access slide decks from previous sessions.

https://gomdsmallbiz.maryland.gov

Expanding Opportunities

