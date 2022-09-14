Kevin Simpson | City of Greenbelt

Kevin Simpson joined the City Greenbelt as its new economic development manager.

Simpson brings more than 15 years of public service experience in county and municipal government. He has extensive knowledge in implementing effective economic and community development operations and regulatory housing practices.

Most recently, Simpson worked with the Montgomery County government as an economic development coordinator and the Town of Riverdale Park as the director of development services.

He graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus and earned a Bachelor of Arts in history.

Simpson has also served as a governing board member and secretary of Sowing Empowerment and Economic Development Inc., which offered community services that included: first-time home buying classes, a medical clinic, and food and clothing donations to the residents of Riverdale. In 2019, he received the Excellence in Economic Development award from the International Economic Development Council.