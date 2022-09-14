Maryland ends fiscal year with a $2 billion surplus

The state finished its fiscal year with a $2 billion surplus fueled by the second year of an unanticipated surge in revenues, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday.

The state closed fiscal year 2022 with a balance of $5.5 billion in the general fund. Of this amount, the General Assembly allocated $3.5 billion for fiscal year 2023 operations.

About $500 million of the surplus will be redirected to the rainy day fund, boosting its balance to $1.66 billion, while $370 million will go to the fiscal responsibility fund, which supports capital investments in K-12 public schools, community colleges and public higher education institutions as well as pay increases for eligible state government employees represented by collective bargaining units.

After those funds have been assigned, the state will have a final balance of $1.121 billion in unassigned revenues.

The growth in revenue was largely driven by an increase in personal income tax receipts from the wealthiest taxpayers and the flow of federal stimulus aid through the state’s economy.