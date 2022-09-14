New GBMC inpatient facility to be named for philanthropists

The Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) announced Wednesday that the three-story addition to its main hospital will be named the Louis and Phyllis Friedman Building.

The Friedmans’ $5 million pledge to GBMC’s Promise Project campaign will be memorialized at the new front entrance to GBMC. Their support brings The Promise Project to 94% of its total $50 million fundraising goal.

The three-story addition, which is expected to begin serving patients in November 2023, will feature two acute care units with 60 patient rooms, a modern lobby, interfaith chapel, healing garden, conference center and medical library.

When Phyllis Friedman’s best friend was diagnosed with cancer, it was the care and support she received at the Sandra and Malcom Berman Cancer Institute that Phyllis Friedman still remembers appreciatively, but the Friedman’s involvement with GBMC has spanned four generations, including the birth of their first grandchild.

This month marks one year since The Promise Project groundbreaking in September 2021. The Louis and Phyllis Friedman Building is one of two historic advancements currently under construction at GBMC. The Sandra R. Berman Pavilion, to connect to the Friedman Building, will provide a single destination for cancer care services.