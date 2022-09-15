Arroyo sells Brandywine electric power plant

Arroyo Investors Thursday closed on the sale of two electric power generation investments, including one in Brandywine and another in South Carolina.

The previously announced transactions includes more than 1,100 MW of power production in the eastern U.S. the Brandywine facility is a 230 MW dual-fuel combined-cycle plant with a long-term Offtake Agreement with a regional electric cooperative. Broad River is an 878 MW dual-fuel peaking facility in Gaffney, South Carolina with a long-term Offtake Agreement with a large utility company affiliate.

Since acquiring Brandywine and Broad River, the independent private equity fund manager successfully built upon the assets’ strong elements of downside protection through the execution of a variety of value-add business initiatives, most notably adding about 25 years of contractual offtake life between the two projects on a bilateral basis.

Arroyo Investors is an independent private equity fund manager with an investment focus in infrastructure projects throughout the Americas. Based in Houston with an office in Santiago, Chile, Arroyo is actively managing more than $3 billion in assets.

Arroyo focuses on power and related infrastructure investments such as natural gas pipelines, conventional and renewables power generation and energy storage assets. Arroyo integrates an asset’s environmental and social qualities into its investment decisions. The firm currently owns investments in the United States, Mexico and Chile.