Loyola, Md. Legal Aid to host expungement clinic Saturday

Loyola University Maryland will partner with Maryland Legal Aid to host an expungement clinic to help people with criminal histories clear their records to attain housing and employment.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at 5104 York Road at from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinic volunteers, including Loyola students and attorneys who are alumni and friends of Loyola, will offer one-on-one assistance to participants, advising them on legal matters and preparing petitions on-site.

The clinic is supported by Loyola’s Center for Community, Service and Justice, which leads the school’s York Road Initiative, a community development effort in the York Road neighborhoods of Baltimore.

Matt Beverlin, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of political science at Loyola, said those with criminal records face real barriers to everyday opportunities such as housing and work, but clincs such as Saturday’s effort can provide help. He added clinics such as this can help reduce the barriers through record expungement, which give participants a chance to rebuild their lives, reach their goals and contribute to the community.