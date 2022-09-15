Mary Metzler and George Toepfer | Md. Council on Economic Education

To better accommodate the growing needs for personal finance education by educators and students, the Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE) has expanded its education team, appointing Mary Metzler as director of student programs and appointing George Toepfer as director of teacher education.

As director of student programs, Metzler will enhance how MCEE-provided student experiences, such as the Stock Market Game and the Personal Finance Challenge engage students in learning. Over the past two years, Metzler has been successful in improving the instructional resources and teacher support for financial education programs that MCEE has asked her to focus all of her talents on their continual enhancements.

Prior to joining MCEE, Mary taught business management, economics, and accounting in Howard County Public Schools. She is also an adjunct instructor for Howard Community College where she teaches Introduction to Business Management and Organization.

As director of teacher education, Toepfer will develop initiatives and relationships to offer Maryland’s teachers robust resources and professional development opportunities to improve the instruction of economics and personal finance across all content areas including dynamic workshops, professional development courses, courses for academic credit and other advanced educational programs.

Toepfer previously served as supervisor of social studies at Harford County Public Schools and prior as a social studies teacher and department chairperson. Toepfer has vast expertise in interpreting our state education standards and developing educational opportunities for teachers that helps them understand the standards themselves, why they matter and how to teach them in engaging ways.