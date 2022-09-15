Training helps vendors utilize eMMA’s full scope of features

In its continued effort to support State procurement, the Maryland Procurement Academy (MDPA) offers training and support resources to the vendor community in a variety of formats and outlets.

Focusing primarily on the State’s online procurement platform, the eMaryland Marketplace Advantage (eMMA), training sessions and resources help to guide vendors and businesses on how to best utilize the platform’s full scope of features, tools, and functionality.

Within their mission of facilitating an open and transparent procurement process, the MDPA develops training and resources that accommodate varying schedules and preferred learning types. From live virtual instructor-led training sessions and web channel hosting, to published user guides, step-by-step instructions, and on-demand video, the MDPA strives to make conducting business with the State of Maryland a comfortable, smooth, and seamless experience.

Serving as one of their most popular and acclaimed training methods, virtual instructor-led training sessions are live course instruction ranging from 30-60 minutes and focusing on specific areas and segments within the eMMA system. Beginning with foundational and introductory sessions, attendees examine and follow along with demonstrations of the platform’s basic functionality such as initial registration, account setup, and primary navigation. As training sessions progress, content is built upon previous sessions, providing a track that allows efficient use of training time and delivered in a way that allows for any and all attendees to pick up in a training schedule where they feel most comfortable and that best matches their level of expertise.

“I didn’t realize how little I knew about eMMA until I experienced the Maryland Procurement Academy’s vendor training,” said Adam Waxman, Territory Account Manager for Panasonic Connect North America. “It provides vendors with an opportunity to more effectively approach and ultimately do more business with the State of Maryand. Ignorance was bliss, but knowledge is power!”

With virtual instructor-led training schedules being updated on a monthly basis, similar courses are often offered more than several times a year, which continues to promote a positive and cooperative learning environment. And following each session, video recordings of the course instruction are posted to the eMMA Vendor Web Channel, an online collection of training and resource videos offered specifically to the vendor community. The channel allows for attendees to review recent sessions, or view them for the very first time if they were unable to attend the live session. The channel also updates frequently with helpful short videos and Flash Sessions, which the MDPA develops to break down various processes in eMMA in five minutes or less.

“Although there’s a huge amount of information to learn, the presentations are so well organized and easy to follow,” said one vendor in attendance for a live virtual instructor-led session. “They help to reduce my anxiety when it comes to learning a new system and they motivate me to get started. Being able to go back and watch the sessions on-demand as me and my colleagues work through the program is an added bonus!”

Building on their versatile training and resource outreach, the MDPA places a strong emphasis on Quick Reference Guides (QRGs), which provide step-by-step instructions for different functions within eMMA. In addition to vendors and businesses being directed to QRGs via the State’s procurement website and within training sessions, the MDPA also publishes an eMMA Vendor User Guide that maps respective QRGs and guides users through the vendor process. From an introduction to public procurement, to submitting bids, to information regarding State programs and everything in between, the eMMA Vendor User Guide is another form of deliverable training content that integrates within the MDPA’s overall model of providing resources to cover a wide range of audience preferences.

The MDPA is excited to continue its passionate pursuit of connecting the vendor community with State contract opportunities by expanding their content and resource development, as well as helping to grow the community’s skills of using a comprehensive and collaborative eMMA platform.

For more information on Maryland procurement training and the MDPA, visit procurement.maryland.gov, or email dgs.osp-mdpa@maryland.gov.

Expanding Opportunities

