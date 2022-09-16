2022 Most Admired CEOs honorees announced

The Daily Record has announced the 2022 Most Admired CEOs honorees.

The Most Admired CEOs program recognizes talented business CEOs, higher education leaders and nonprofit executive directors across Maryland for their leadership and vision that is admired by those around them. A panel of judges selected the winners based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders.

“The 2022 Most Admired CEOs are leading the way in unprecedented times and are developing a culture of innovation resulting in continued growth. In addition, they mentor the next generation. These CEOs are leaders we all want to emulate,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “Being a CEO today is a tremendously challenging job, and we at The Daily Record congratulate this year’s honorees for all their accomplishments.”

One honoree, Gina Abate from Edwards Performance Solutions, will be inducted into the Circle of Leadership.

For a complete list of winners, and more information visit www.thedailyrecord.com/most_admired_ceos/.

The winners will be honored during a celebration on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. Attendance is limited to winners and sponsors. If space is available after the sponsor deadline, a limited number of individual tickets will go on sale in October.

Winners will also be profiled in a magazine inserted in the Friday, Nov. 4 issue of The Daily Record.

The event’s Celebration Sponsors are Epsilon Registration and Towson University.

For more information about sponsorships and tickets for The Daily Record’s 2022 Most Admired CEOs, visit www.thedailyrecord.com/most_admired_ceos/.