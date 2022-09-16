Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DANTEE LONG v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

By: Unreported Opinions September 16, 2022

Administrative law — False statements — Substantial evidence

The Administrative Hearing Board (the “Board”) for the Prince George’s County Police Department (“PGPD”) found appellant, Dantee Long (“Long”), guilty of making false statements and intentionally misrepresenting facts to members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (“CCSO”) in violation of Prince George’s County Code (“PGCC”) § 18-160.

