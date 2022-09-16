DANTEE LONG v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Administrative law — False statements — Substantial evidence
The Administrative Hearing Board (the “Board”) for the Prince George’s County Police Department (“PGPD”) found appellant, Dantee Long (“Long”), guilty of making false statements and intentionally misrepresenting facts to members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (“CCSO”) in violation of Prince George’s County Code (“PGCC”) § 18-160.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.