IN RE: N.M.

By: Unreported Opinions September 16, 2022

Juvenile law — Educational and health records — Interlocutory order

The Circuit Court for Baltimore City sitting as a juvenile court found 14-year-old N.M. involved in actions that, if committed by an adult, would constitute the crimes of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure. Following a disposition hearing, the juvenile court adjudicated N.M. delinquent and placed her on supervised probation for one year.

Read the opinion

