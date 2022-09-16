IN RE: N.M.

Juvenile law — Educational and health records — Interlocutory order

The Circuit Court for Baltimore City sitting as a juvenile court found 14-year-old N.M. involved in actions that, if committed by an adult, would constitute the crimes of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure. Following a disposition hearing, the juvenile court adjudicated N.M. delinquent and placed her on supervised probation for one year.

