LEONARD P. CIRINCIONE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions September 16, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to modify sentence — Timeliness

In 1987, Leonard P. Cirincione, appellant, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault. The Court sentenced Cirincione to a total term of life plus 20 years’ imprisonment. In 2013, Cirincione filed a motion for reconsideration of his sentence, which the court denied.

Read the opinion

