MID-ATLANTIC COOPERATIVE SOLUTIONS, INC. d/b/a AERO ENERGY v. BATTAGLIA HOMES, LLC, et al.

By: Unreported Opinions September 16, 2022

Real property — Easement — Enforceability

Gablers Shore, LLC (“Developer”) purchased land in Harford County to build a residential community. The Developer entered into an agreement with Mid-Atlantic Cooperative Solutions, Inc. d/b/a Aero Energy (“Aero Energy”), which provided that Aero Energy had the right to install and maintain underground tank piping and distribution systems for propane to the community.

