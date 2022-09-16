Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Qnergy installs first biogas-landfill methane conversion generator with Md. Environmental Service

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2022

Qnergy’s PowerGen5650 is a methane abatement product to capture and convert low methane content landfill biogas into electricity. (Submitted photo)

Working in partnership with Maryland Environmental Service (MES) and Maryland Energy Administration’s OPEN Energy program, Qnergy Inc. Friday announced it has installed its first biogas-landfill methane conversion generator in Easton.

Qnergy, a Ogden, Utah-based methane abatement solutions provider and manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power utilizing Stirling engine technologies, installed the PowerGen5650, a methane abatement product to capture and convert low methane content landfill biogas into electricity

Installed at the Midshore I Landfill in Easton, the unit will deliver up to 5.6kW of electrical power for onsite operational use along with reduced energy cost from otherwise flared gas. MES operates the landfill in Easton and one in Ridgely on behalf of Caroline, Kent, Talbot, and Queen Anne’s counties as part of an 80-year solid waste agreement.

The project demonstrates an alternative to simple flaring, that even lower concentration landfill biogas methane can be productively converted into useful electricity and heat, and improve GHG emissions.

