RYKWON EDWARD HALL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions September 16, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Traffic stop

Following the denial of his motion to suppress evidence seized during a traffic stop, appellant Rykwon Hall entered a conditional guilty plea to one count of possession of marijuana. The court sentenced appellant to one year of incarceration, suspended, with 18
months of supervised probation and 70 hours of community service. Appellant timely appealed and presents the following question for our review: “Was the search of [appellant’s] vehicle based on the odor of marijuana unlawful?”

Read the opinion

