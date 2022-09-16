SECU lands naming rights to Maryland Stadium in 10-year deal

SECU, Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, Friday announced a 10-year sponsorship with the University of Maryland athletics department, which includes naming rights to Maryland Stadium.

The stadium’s new name, now known as SECU Stadium, will debut Oct. 1 when the Terrapins host No. 11 Michigan State in its Big Ten home opener.

The sponsorship deal will help provide support for students and athletes through scholarships, financial education and other wellness programs.

The partnership, valued at $11 million over a 10-year term plus additional variable-based compensation, will include financial wellness workshops for students, athletes and the entire campus community. The investment includes a $2.5 million gift that will support programs and facilities, including the construction of the Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center, athletic scholarships, career development, mental health programs, and other support services.

To increase accessibility, SECU will also provide convenient, on-campus ATMs and access to SECU Member Advisors. SECU will provide tools and resources to educate UMD’s students, faculty and staff on various financial topics, including full financial wellness reviews and guidance on basic budgeting, new purchases and financing, lending opportunities, and debt management.

To further the partnership and its impact on the community, SECU and its staff volunteers will support a number of UMD’s events. UMD will also provide support for SECU-sponsored events, including the Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics Maryland, SECU’s Kindness Connects campaign and Day of Kindness, and the SECU MD Foundation’s Golf Tournament.