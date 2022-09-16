Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Weis Markets pharmacies offering Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2022

Weis Markets Friday announced its Maryland pharmacies now offer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters following the recent FDA authorization and CDC recommendation.

The single-dose Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine is available to those ages 12 and older at least two months after they have completed primary vaccination or received a booster dose. The Moderna bivalent vaccine is available to those ages 18 and older at least two months after they have completed primary vaccination or received a booster dose.

Founded in 1912 in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Weis Markets, Inc. is a mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia.

