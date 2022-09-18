C.J. D’Alessio and Steve Zickefoose | Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group promoted Christopher “C.J.” D’Alessio, CPCU, ARM, AINS to director of underwriting and Steve Zickefoose, AIC, SCLA to director of claims.

D’Alessio joined Harford Mutual in 2012 as a commercial lines assistant underwriter. He was promoted to underwriter in 2014 and became a field underwriting specialist focusing on large accounts in 2015. In 2018, he was named underwriting manager of the middle market and large account units. D’Alessio earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Stevenson University.

As director of underwriting, D’Alessio is responsible for overseeing and managing the books of business for the Foundation, Middle Market, and Large Account Units, as well as overseeing underwriting support teams.

Zickefoose joined Harford Mutual in 2020 as a claims property manager. Prior to joining Harford Mutual, Zickefoose spent 26 years at Westfield Insurance Group, where he held various claims and claims leadership roles. Zickefoose is also a retired veteran, serving 23 years in the Army as an aviator.

As director of claims, Zickefoose is responsible for ensuring timely claims resolution, quality customer service, and professional employee development.

Both D’Alessio and Zickefoose completed the institutes’ executive education program in May.