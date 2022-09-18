Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2022

Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, managing partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy has once again been selected to Lawdragon’s annual 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment & Civil Rights Lawyers guide.

She was recognized in the “Employee & Civil Rights Litigation, including Disabilities” category for the second year in a row. Sharon’s selection comes after a rigorous nomination, vetting and journalistic research process. Lawdragon also named Sharon one of the nation’s leading plaintiffs’ employment attorneys in 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo