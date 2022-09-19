Today is Monday, the 70th anniversary of the premiere of the television series “Adventures of Superman.”

Here are some other news items.

— Were a now-suspended Florida prosecutor’s pro-choice comments protected by the First Amendment?

— Can a state set distance requirements for the video recording of police officers?

— Federal judges decline to reappoint magistrate judge found to have verbally abused her staff.

— District of Columbia court suspends Judicial Watch founder Larry Clayman’s law license for conflict of interest.