Today is Monday, the 70th anniversary of the premiere of the television series “Adventures of Superman.”
Here are some other news items.
— Were a now-suspended Florida prosecutor’s pro-choice comments protected by the First Amendment?
— Can a state set distance requirements for the video recording of police officers?
— Federal judges decline to reappoint magistrate judge found to have verbally abused her staff.
— District of Columbia court suspends Judicial Watch founder Larry Clayman’s law license for conflict of interest.
