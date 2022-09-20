Baltimore Country Club awarded 2 USGA Amateur Championships

The USGA Tuesday announced that Baltimore Country Club’s East Course will be the host site for the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships.

The club has previously hosted four USGA championships, most recently the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open. The 71st U.S. Senior Amateur will be held Aug. 29-Sept. 3, 2026.

Baltimore Country Club hosted the fifth U.S. Open back in 1899, when Scotland’s Willie Smith prevailed by 11 strokes over 80 other players to capture his only major title. The total purse that week was $750.

Baltimore Country Club also hosted the 1932 U.S. Amateur, with C. Ross Somerville, of Canada, defeating eventual two-time USGA champion John Goodman, 2 and 1, in the final; the 1965 Walker Cup, when the USA Team retained the cup after an 11-11 tie; and the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open, when 13-time LPGA winner Liselotte Neumann, of Sweden, captured her only major title with a three-stroke victory over Patty Sheehan.

Baltimore Country Club was founded Jan. 13, 1898, at its Roland Park location. After the early success of landing a U.S. Open Championship, the decision was made to acquire land to the north of the city in Lutherville and expand to a second location. The East Course at Five Farms, designed by A.W. Tillinghast, opened in September 1926 and underwent a renovation in 2015 by Keith Foster, restoring the course to Tillinghast’s original design.

In addition to the USGA championships, Baltimore Country Club also hosted the 1928 PGA Championship as well as the Senior Players Championship from 2007 to 2009.