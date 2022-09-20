BSSF Wealth merges with Lighthouse Wealth Management, adds new adviser

BSSF Wealth LLC, Tuesday announced it will merge with Lighthouse Wealth Management LLC and add Lighthouse President Teancum D. Light, JD, CPA, CFP as an adviser.

BSSF Wealth will assume the name of Lighthouse Wealth Management, which is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). The partnership with Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF) remains, and BSSF retains majority ownership of Lighthouse Wealth Management.

Prior to forming Lighthouse Wealth Management, Light was the vice president at a Mechanicsburg-based firm, helping to manage more than $300 million in assets as well as providing estate and tax planning services. He received his Juris Doctor cum laude from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Brigham Young University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and an RIA. In addition to providing financial planning services, Teancum served as an adjunct faculty member at the Graham School of Business at York College.

Teancum will join James Adams, CFA, CFP, who will serve as chief investment officer at the firm.