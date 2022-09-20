Marriott International debuts new global headquarters in Bethesda

After six years of planning, design and construction, Marriott International opened its global headquarters in downtown Bethesda, a 21-story, 785,000-square-foot, LEEDv4 Gold-certified building is the new workplace for corporate associates, supporting over 8,100 hotels in 139 countries and territories worldwide.

Owned by The Bernstein Companies and Boston Properties, Marriott officially celebrated the completion of its phased move-in on Monday in a ribbon-cutting celebration.

Marriott’s new HQ campus, which includes the new Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ hotel next door, is designed to enable connectivity, collaboration, growth, ideation and wellbeing through diverse and dynamic spaces and state-of-the-art technology.

The new building will also serve as a global hub for Marriott’s research and development operation, featuring its Innovation and Design Lab, a premium test kitchen and beverage bar, as well as “model” hotel rooms in the adjacent Marriott hotel, where new concepts, design elements, service approaches, and amenities will be tested for potential use across the company’s portfolio of 30 brands.

Offices line the core interior of the building, so each associate workstation comes with a view outside through floor-to-ceiling windows, and every desk will have access to natural light, a sit-stand desk and an ergonomic chair. Informal, mixed-seating collaboration stations line the windows on each work floor.

Building amenities include a 7,500-square-foot state-of-the-art health and fitness center; a wellness suite which includes a lactation space, meditation rooms, massage chairs and treadmill desks; wellness, medical resources and health advisers; and a nearly 11,000-square-foot childcare center for up to 91 children (from infant through age five), with approximately 6,600 square feet of outdoor covered space for all-weather play, among many other associate-focused features.

Marriott’s Design Lab is an 8,400 square foot research and design lab for the hotel industry, where Marriott’s partnerships and collaborations with forward-looking companies that touch every aspect of hospitality – from textiles to technology to service – are explored, product-tested, and further developed for scaling, first within its hotel brands, and eventually throughout the industry. Room27, the main Design Lab space, is named after the year of the company’s founding in 1927. It will be co-located with the F+B Design Studio, an approximately 4,400-square-foot fully functioning test kitchen and bar space, designed studio-style for onsite educational presentations, virtual food and beverage demonstrations, and testing the latest trends in culinary and beverage innovations from hotels around the world.

The Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ, located directly next door, will serve as an extension of Marriott’s Design Lab, containing 13 sample “test rooms,” each customizable to reflect different brands. Dubbed Floor57 after the year the company first entered the lodging business, these active rooms are ready to deploy design, technology, and new product and service offerings with customers and other key stakeholders.