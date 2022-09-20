Ross Dress for Less to open new store in Glen Burnie

Ross Dress for Less will open a new store Oct. 8 in Glen Burnie, a 20,000-square-foot store in Governor Plaza.

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd’s Discounts currently operate more than 2,000 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

Ross Stores is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 company headquartered in Dublin, California with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion.

The company operates Ross Dress for Less, the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

The company also operates dd’s Discounts in 21 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family.