UM UCH breaks ground on ambulatory surgery center, ‘tops off’ Kaufman Cancer Center

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) Tuesday announced it has broken ground on an ambulatory surgery center on its campus in Bel Air as well as completed a “topping out” and beam-signing ceremony for its new inpatient bed tower expansion.

The ambulatory surgery center is projected to open the latter part of 2023, according to Elizabeth Wise, MSN, MBA, president and CEO of UM UCH.

William Cook, MD, division head of orthopaedic surgery at UM UCH, said the ambulatory surgery center has been a dream for the health care provider for many years. Cook added to have practice in an environment that offers a full complement of services for orthopaedic treatment will be a significant benefit to all its patients.

The “topping out” and beam signing for a three-floor, 72-bed addition being added to the Kaufman Cancer Center building took place in late August. “Topping Out” is a tradition that refers to the placement of the final beam atop a new structure.