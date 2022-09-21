AICPA receives finance business partner grant for Md. apprentices

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Wednesday announced it has received a grant of nearly $120,000 from the Maryland Department of Labor to expand its Registered Apprenticeship for Finance Business Partners in the state.

The funds from the grant will cover instruction-related costs for a minimum of 25 new apprentices.

Through the state’s Apprenticeship and Training Program, more than 12,000 apprentices are registered to be trained in new job skills with 3,879 employers across the state.

The apprenticeship program creates a new path for those looking to pursue accounting and finance careers, while providing employers with a program to help develop, retain, and diversify talent. The apprenticeships combine paid on-the-job training, mentorship at the employer’s site and potential financial incentives to ease employer costs. The AICPA provides online, structured learning for registered apprentices through the CGMA Finance Leadership Program.

The AICPA’s apprenticeship program, registered in Maryland, is competency-based and flexible, available to new hires and incumbent employees as well as those with four-year degrees and those working on earning their two-year degree. It is the first of its type in the nation for accounting and finance.

Maryland is the first state in which the AICPA has registered its apprenticeship. The AICPA has partnered with the Maryland Association of CPAs to raise awareness of and grow the apprenticeship in the state.

The AICPA is also a member of the Greater Washington Apprenticeship Network, a resource for employers seeking to implement apprenticeships.

The first round of apprentices is expected to be registered in the fall. For more information about the apprenticeship program, visit AICPA’s Finance Business Partner apprenticeship or email ApprenticesUS@aicpa-cima.com.