Erik Moore | Moore Wealth

Erik Moore, partner & director of investment strategy at Moore Wealth, has been elected to The Arc Baltimore’s Board of Directors.

With a background in portfolio management, investment research, and client relationship management, Moore uses his analytical expertise to develop asset allocation strategies and financial plans for clients of Moore Wealth. He is FINRA Series 7 and 66 licensed and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary and is currently working toward his Certified Financial Planner certification.

Moore was elected to The Arc Baltimore Board during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony, which also featured the election of new officers and award recognitions for those who have gone above and beyond in their service to The Arc. The organization previously announced that Robbie Thompson, an Assurance Senior Manager for EY, and Chris Schantz, a program manager with Northrop Grumman Corporation, were elected to its board of directors.