Relative Dynamics relocating HQ, 50 employees to Laurel

Engineering services company Relative Dynamics Inc. has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 14,430 square feet of space at 14400 Sweitzer Lane, a four-story building containing 120,904 square feet of Class ‘A’ office space in Laurel.

The group, which provides systems engineering and communications services to the aerospace industry, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and NOAA, intends to relocate its corporate headquarters and approximately 50 employees to the building in the fall. Michael Tait of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Todd Bosley and Tim Jaeger of DANAC Realty represented the client in this transaction.

St. John Properties acquired the building in late 2020. It features a brick and ribbon glass exterior, two-story lobby, floorplates measuring approximately 30,000 square feet, an outdoor patio area and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate 400 vehicles.

The commercial real estate and development firm recently concluded a comprehensive set of interior and exterior improvements valued at approximately $1.5 million, which was undertaken to increase the building’s capability to support multi-tenant occupancy and elevate overall aesthetics and functionality. The scope of work included installing modern finishes and furnishings in the lobby and common areas, adding a tenant fitness center, “Grab & Go Market” food amenity, new landscaping, and updating the HVAC systems.

Relative Dynamic’s team of Aerospace and Systems Engineers provide end-to-end design, testing and operational support including launch operations and mission planning support across multiple platforms. Current active areas of research include optical laser communications, thermal adaptive optics systems, systems identification methods, hybrid RF/Optical systems and more. The company provides systems engineering and technical leadership expertise for a wide array of engineering challenges, with a goal of establishing itself as a premier services and R&D provider in the aerospace industry.

14400 Sweitzer Lane is positioned off Interstate 95 at Konterra Drive and is one exit from the Intercounty Connector (MD Route 200), adjacent to MD Route 198, 13 miles from Columbia and approximately 20 miles from Washington and Baltimore. In addition, Fort Meade/NSA, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and the Food and Drug Administration headquarters are less than 15 minutes away.