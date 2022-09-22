ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

Annapolis-based medical malpractice defense firm seeks an associate with between 4 and 8 years of litigation experience. The ideal candidate will be detail oriented, self-motivated and possess strong legal writing and analysis skills.

Please send resume and compensation request to mvondiezelski@vondtlaw.com

