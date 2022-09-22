Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs September 22, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

Annapolis-based medical malpractice defense firm seeks an associate with between 4 and 8 years of litigation experience. The ideal candidate will be detail oriented, self-motivated and possess strong legal writing and analysis skills.

Please send resume and compensation request to mvondiezelski@vondtlaw.com

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo