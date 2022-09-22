Chris Kauffmann | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc ., a Baltimore-based commercial real estate development and management company, has hired Chris Kauffmann as project manager, interior construction.

Kauffmann brings more than eight years of diversified construction experience to this position and was formerly a Project Engineer for Harkins Builders Inc.

Kauffmann will coordinate the timely construction of tenant build-outs for companies leasing new space, or expanding within the St. John Properties portfolio in the Greater Baltimore and Southern Maryland regions. His duties will entail setting construction schedules, overseeing the work of third-party contractors, maintaining quality control and assuring that all timelines and budgets are met.

Kauffmann earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Morgan State University, an Associate of Science in construction management from Anne Arundel Community College and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in construction management from Morgan State University.