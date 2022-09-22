Construction completed on building for Hagerstown’s JT Repair

Construction was completed on a new home for Hagerstown-based JT Repair, a 15,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building to house an auto repair facility.

A celebration was held to mark the end of the five-month project, which will house an auto repair facility with a break room, offices, and employee lounge.

Morgan-Keller Construction was the design-build construction and SGS was the architect. Frederick, Seibert and Associates Inc. was the civil engineer and Huntzberry Bros. was the sitework contractor.