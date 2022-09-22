Curio Wellness, VMO-Ops bring cGMP-certified medical cannabis to Mo.

Curio Wellness, a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products derived from cannabis, Thursday announced its partnership with VMO-Ops Inc., a Missouri minority-owned business enterprise.

Through the partnership, the Curio team will bring their industry expertise, operational model, and cGMP-certified products to Missouri and its more than 200,000 patients statewide.

The official partnership agreement between Curio Wellness and Village allows Curio to expand its innovative and proven cultivation and processing businesses providing targeted therapeutics and cGMP-certified medical cannabis products throughout Missouri, beginning in 2023. Curio’s experience as a trusted licensing partner has enabled the team to also secure an agreement with Village, and licensed brands like Viola, to produce their suite of products. Initial distribution of these products will begin through Village’s two Missouri dispensaries located in St. Louis, with broader distribution to follow.