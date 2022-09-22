Dr. Mark Gloth | Gilchrist

Mark J. Gloth, D.O., has been named chief medical officer for Gilchrist.

He will provide medical leadership for our geriatric, palliative, hospice and medical director services in homes, residential care facilities, inpatient centers, offices and hospitals throughout the Baltimore region.

Gloth brings more than 25 years of leadership experience as a physician executive. He most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of ProMedica Senior Care (formerly HCR ManorCare/Heartland) where he provided national medical leadership and medical practice management for the companies skilled nursing, hospice, palliative care, home care and assisted living operations for more than 16 years.

Prior to his tenure at HCR ManorCare, he was the Chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Union Memorial Hospital, a Regional Medical Director for National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington and an assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medical and Rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins.

A graduate of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Gloth completed a residency in internal medicine and physiatry at Johns Hopkins University and Sinai Hospital. In addition, he completed a fellowship in geriatric rehabilitation at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and a research fellowship at the National Institute of Aging, Gerontology Research Center.