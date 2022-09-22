Leadership Howard County announces Leadership Premier class of 2023

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, accepted 41 professionals from Howard County businesses and nonprofits into the Leadership Premier program’s class of 2023.

Leadership Premier is an exploration of the Howard County community, during which participants meet with Howard County businesses and local leaders and learn about issues in the county.

The members of the class of 2023 are:

Adam Ababiya, Sequoia Senior Care LLC

Arifa Ahmed

Ciera Barnes, National Security Agency

India Bascombe, CliftonLarsenAllen

David Beares, 39 Minute Workout

Amah Binde, Howard County Department of Public Works

Jennifer Blondo, Key Process Partners

Lakey Boyd, Columbia Association

Jasmine Brewer, MakingChange Inc.

Heather Chapman, United Way of Central Maryland Inc.

James Clark, State Farm Insurance

Katie Dean, Enterprise Community Partners Inc.

Alicyn DelZoppo, Northrop Realty

Theresa Forget, Johns Hopkins Health System

Rashida George, The Howard Hughes Corp.

Shané Gooding, Imiivo Photo Studios LLC

Michael Gough, APL Federal Credit Union

Kia Hodge, Enterprise Community Partners

Nay Keppler, Howard County Public Library System

Andrew Masters, Columbia Housing Center

Claire Matheny, Kittamaqundi Community Church

Cheryl Mattis, Howard County Department of Community Resources & Services

Christopher Miles, Shore United Bank

Megan Myers, Howard Community College

Elizabeth Ndungu, Anegada Delights Caribbean Cuisine

Maria Cristina Oviedo, Dragon Digital Radio/Howard Community College

Russell Pangburn, Sandy Spring Bank

Jimmy Patel, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab

Rakesh Pillai, W.R. Grace

Tracy Pugh, Emergent BioSolutions

Ryan Rager, M&T Bank

Deborah Rivkin, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Regina Sanderoff, Baltimore Gas and Electric

Vera Simmons, Blossoms of Hope

David Smith, LightGrid LLC

Alexander Sutherland, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

Marche Taylor Templeton, Baltimore Gas and Electric

Robert Tirocchi, Harkins Builders Inc.

Jennifer Van Kirk, Bright Minds Foundation

Felicia West, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Jason Whong, Whong Community Media LLC – The Business Monthly

The Leadership Premier program was launched in 1985 to develop capable, well-informed individuals committed to devoting their time and resources for community improvement. The program addresses countywide issues in monthly, daylong seminars where paticipants meet with established leaders in business, government and community services.

Since its inception, more than 1,450 individuals have graduated from Leadership Premier and now lead nonprofit boards and civic organizations serving Howard County.

Leadership Howard County provides innovative programs designed to empower and connect community leaders and keep them engaged in the critical issues facing Howard County and the region. Drawn from private businesses, nonprofits and the public sector, Leadership Howard County participants share a common interest in learning more about their community and a commitment to making a positive impact.