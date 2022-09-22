Leadership Howard County announces Leadership Premier class of 2023

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, accepted 41 professionals from Howard County businesses and nonprofits into the Leadership Premier program’s class of 2023.
Leadership Premier is an exploration of the Howard County community, during which participants meet with Howard County businesses and local leaders and learn about issues in the county.
The members of the class of 2023 are:
- Adam Ababiya, Sequoia Senior Care LLC
- Arifa Ahmed
- Ciera Barnes, National Security Agency
- India Bascombe, CliftonLarsenAllen
- David Beares, 39 Minute Workout
- Amah Binde, Howard County Department of Public Works
- Jennifer Blondo, Key Process Partners
- Lakey Boyd, Columbia Association
- Jasmine Brewer, MakingChange Inc.
- Heather Chapman, United Way of Central Maryland Inc.
- James Clark, State Farm Insurance
- Katie Dean, Enterprise Community Partners Inc.
- Alicyn DelZoppo, Northrop Realty
- Theresa Forget, Johns Hopkins Health System
- Rashida George, The Howard Hughes Corp.
- Shané Gooding, Imiivo Photo Studios LLC
- Michael Gough, APL Federal Credit Union
- Kia Hodge, Enterprise Community Partners
- Nay Keppler, Howard County Public Library System
- Andrew Masters, Columbia Housing Center
- Claire Matheny, Kittamaqundi Community Church
- Cheryl Mattis, Howard County Department of Community Resources & Services
- Christopher Miles, Shore United Bank
- Megan Myers, Howard Community College
- Elizabeth Ndungu, Anegada Delights Caribbean Cuisine
- Maria Cristina Oviedo, Dragon Digital Radio/Howard Community College
- Russell Pangburn, Sandy Spring Bank
- Jimmy Patel, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab
- Rakesh Pillai, W.R. Grace
- Tracy Pugh, Emergent BioSolutions
- Ryan Rager, M&T Bank
- Deborah Rivkin, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
- Regina Sanderoff, Baltimore Gas and Electric
- Vera Simmons, Blossoms of Hope
- David Smith, LightGrid LLC
- Alexander Sutherland, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.
- Marche Taylor Templeton, Baltimore Gas and Electric
- Robert Tirocchi, Harkins Builders Inc.
- Jennifer Van Kirk, Bright Minds Foundation
- Felicia West, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- Jason Whong, Whong Community Media LLC – The Business Monthly
The Leadership Premier program was launched in 1985 to develop capable, well-informed individuals committed to devoting their time and resources for community improvement. The program addresses countywide issues in monthly, daylong seminars where paticipants meet with established leaders in business, government and community services.
Since its inception, more than 1,450 individuals have graduated from Leadership Premier and now lead nonprofit boards and civic organizations serving Howard County.
Leadership Howard County provides innovative programs designed to empower and connect community leaders and keep them engaged in the critical issues facing Howard County and the region. Drawn from private businesses, nonprofits and the public sector, Leadership Howard County participants share a common interest in learning more about their community and a commitment to making a positive impact.