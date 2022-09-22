Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. Energy Administration launches low-to-moderate income energy efficiency grant program

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2022

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) is pleased to announce the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Low-to-Moderate Income Energy Efficiency Grant Program (LMI Program). Available to nonprofit organizations and local governments – on a competitive basis – this program is designed to provide cost-effective energy efficiency upgrades to homes and buildings that serve Maryland’s low and moderate income residents.

This program also provides more efficient homes and buildings that will lower utility bills, while also promoting healthier indoor air environments.

The LMI Program budget for fiscal year 23 is $16.5 million a substantial increase over previous years – to be allocated across Maryland.

Applications should be submitted by Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Questions regarding eligibility and/or application procedures should be directed to Dean Fisher, LMI Program Manager, at dean.fisher@maryland.gov.

