Zenobia Judd-Williams | Reading Partners Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2022

Zenobia Judd-Williams was named executive director of Reading Partners Baltimore.

A nonprofit leader with more than 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, Judd-Williams comes to Reading Partners Baltimore from The SEED School, a statewide college-preparatory public boarding school where students live and learn on campus.

Before her work at The SEED School, Judd-Williams served as the CEO of a regional association focused on developing non-profit, private, and public service organizations. She also held leadership roles in large and small educational, health, housing, and family investment-focused organizations.

Judd-Williams is taking the helm at Reading Partners Baltimore weeks before the literacy nonprofit launches its individualized tutoring program within 14 schools throughout the city, including a return to in-person tutoring for the first time since the pandemic.

