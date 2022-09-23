ADVERTISEMENT

VICE PRESIDENT, LEGAL AFFAIRS AND DEPUTY GENERAL COUNSEL

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) has an immediate opening for a Vice President, Legal Affairs and Deputy General Counsel in our External Affairs department. The primary functions of this position will be to ensure and assist in protecting the legal rights of the Cooperative and maintaining its operations within the scope established by law. On matters assigned by the General Counsel, provide hands-on counsel to the President & CEO, Board of Directors, Board committees, all levels of executive staff and management. This position will conduct research, provide legal advice and assistance to in-house clients, and represent the Cooperative on federal and state regulatory law, utility rates, PJM, environmental sustainability matters and programs affecting Southern Maryland and the Cooperative, and other legal matters. In coordination with the General Counsel and, when appropriate, the President & CEO, this position will develop and pursue the implementation of regulatory policies and strategies for the Cooperative. As a key member of the executive staff, the successful candidate will have significant involvement in the strategic planning process of the Cooperative. The person in this position will perform assignments under the general supervision of the General Counsel.

This position requires a four-year college degree and a Juris Doctor from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association. Must (1) be admitted to and a member in good standing in the Bar of Maryland, or (2) have passed the bar examination of another state, is a member in good standing of the Bar of that state on the date of hire, and passes the Bar of Maryland within 18 months of the date of hire.

Candidate must have five or more years of increasing responsibility in the practice of law, with emphasis helpful on regulatory, contract, general corporate, and environmental matters. Previous progressive experience in an electric utility or similar business or an agency regulating utilities is highly desired.

SMECO champions a culture where people are valued and the employee experience is driven by innovation, collaboration, inclusion, safety and trust. Interested candidates should apply via SMECO’s website at www.smeco.coop/careers

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.

