ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY – MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DEFENSE LITIGATION

Goodell, DeVries, Leech & Dann, LLP, an established litigation law firm in Baltimore, is seeking an Associate Attorney to join our medical malpractice group. The ideal candidate will have four years or more of litigation experience, with at least two years of experience in medical malpractice litigation. The ideal candidate is also barred and in good standing to practice in Maryland, D.C., and/or Virginia state courts. The successful candidate must be self-motivated with strong interpersonal, problem-solving, organizational and communication skills.

Employees enjoy a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package which includes medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance, the potential for performance-based bonuses, a great work environment, an on-site fitness center, and maternity/paternity benefits.

Goodell, DeVries, Leech & Dann is committed to diversity and inclusion, and has been recognized by Law360 as one of the top law firms for women in the United States.

For confidential consideration please email your resume to Steph Kinnear at skinnear@gdldlaw.com

EOE

